Vidant Health mandates vaccines for employees

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina’s largest hospital system says it will require employees to be vaccinated.

Vidant Health said managers, physicians, and credentialed providers have until October 1st to complete their vaccines, while other employees, new hires, and contract workers must be vaccinated by December 1st.

The policy applies to all of Vidant’s hospitals and the only exemptions would be for medical or religious reasons.

Vidant says those granted exemptions may be required to undergo weekly testing and potential reassignment away from units with immuno-compromised patients.

Vidant says just like the flu vaccine, a COVID-19 vaccine will become a condition of employment.

The Greenville-based hospital system joins many other North Carolina health care systems in requiring vaccinations for workers.

