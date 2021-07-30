Advertisement

Two South Carolina men arrested following two-county car chase

Joshua Cates & Devin Cooper
Joshua Cates & Devin Cooper(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office arrested two South Carolina men Thursday following a two-county car chase.

At about 3:30 p.m., Newport police attempted to stop Joshua Cates, 24, and Devin Cooper, 25, in a car that was reportedly stolen from Aiken, SC. Officials say the car continued through the streets of Newport before traveling west on Hwy 70 into Havelock.

The car got away from deputies briefly, but a citizen reported the car traveling east on Hwy 70 through Craven County, back into Carteret County.

The chase continued until the car turned into a driveway and hit a parked car on Old Winberry Road.

Deputies say Cates and Cooper both ran from the car, but were quickly caught and arrested. A third passenger was in the car, but officials say they were released without charges.

Cates, who was visiting family in Carteret County, is charged with flee to elude, speeding, careless and reckless driving, property damage, failing to maintain lane control, resist arrest, and possession of a stolen vehicle. He is being held under a $75,000 bond in the Carteret County Jail.  Cooper faces resisting arrest and received a $500 bond.

