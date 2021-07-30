Advertisement

Suspect in custody after woman shot in Onslow County

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman was shot this morning in Onslow County and deputies say they have a suspect in custody.

Col. Chris Thomas says it happened at a home on Old 30 Road, west of Jacksonville shortly after 10:00 a.m.

He said the woman was being treated at Onslow Memorial Hospital and called the shooting an isolated incident.

Thomas said it appears the shooting is domestic-related.

Names of those involved have yet to be released.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Cooper and health officials held a briefing Friday following the announcement of North...
Cooper suggests following CDC guidelines but will let mask mandate expire
Gerald Jackson, Jr.
News website owner convicted of trying to blackmail Jacksonville attorney
President Joe Biden addressed new vaccine requirements and the response to the COVID-19...
Biden urges states, localities to offer $100 to unvaccinated for getting shots
Winfred Hill
Silver Alert issued for Greenville man
Joshua Lane & Donald Day
Two Kinston men face drug trafficking charges following investigations

Latest News

Vidant Health mandates vaccines for employees
The front window was hit after a vehicle jumped the curb Friday morning.
Customer injured after car hits front of Greenville business
EXPLAINER: Will North Carolina tenants be evicted when moratorium ends?
MASK UP: Jacksonville requiring masks again in city buildings