Suspect in custody after woman shot in Onslow County
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman was shot this morning in Onslow County and deputies say they have a suspect in custody.
Col. Chris Thomas says it happened at a home on Old 30 Road, west of Jacksonville shortly after 10:00 a.m.
He said the woman was being treated at Onslow Memorial Hospital and called the shooting an isolated incident.
Thomas said it appears the shooting is domestic-related.
Names of those involved have yet to be released.
