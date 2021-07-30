Advertisement

Star’s First Alert Forecast: Tracking weekend weather

Cooler air to sink south as we begin August.
By Star Derry
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Forecast Discussion: With some dew points reaching 80 it was no surprise we saw heat indices as high as 114 here in the East. We’ll still be hot and humid for Saturday with heat indices as high as 100. Most of ENC will stay dry on Saturday but a brief shower is possible along the Crystal Coast.

August begins on Sunday and that’ll mark the beginning of a very active pattern. Scattered storms begin first thing on Sunday and highs will still manage the upper 80s. Monday and beyond, highs will consistently be about ten degrees below the average. That’ll mark the longest stretch of below average days we have seen in a month. Daily rain chances will persist with widespread rain expected on Thursday.

Friday Night

Slim chance for a storm. Low of 74. Wind: SW 5-10.

Saturday

Partly to mostly sunny. High of 88 with a max heat index of 100. Wind: NE 5-10.

Sunday

Scattered storms throughout the day. 60%. High in the upper 80s. Wind: SW 10.

Monday

Partly sunny with 40% storms. High of 82. Wind: NW5-SE5.

Download your own WITN Tracking Chart

Most Read

Governor Cooper and health officials held a briefing Friday following the announcement of North...
Cooper suggests following CDC guidelines but will let mask mandate expire
Gerald Jackson, Jr.
News website owner convicted of trying to blackmail Jacksonville attorney
President Joe Biden addressed new vaccine requirements and the response to the COVID-19...
Biden urges states, localities to offer $100 to unvaccinated for getting shots
Winfred Hill
Silver Alert issued for Greenville man
Joshua Lane & Donald Day
Two Kinston men face drug trafficking charges following investigations

Latest News

The heat index will reach 105 to 110 degrees
First Alert Weather Day: Heat Advisory Friday Afternoon
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Scorching hot Friday
Start Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Intense heat builds for Friday
Start Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: More heat; Less Rain on Thursday