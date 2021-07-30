Star’s First Alert Forecast: Tracking weekend weather

Forecast Discussion: With some dew points reaching 80 it was no surprise we saw heat indices as high as 114 here in the East. We’ll still be hot and humid for Saturday with heat indices as high as 100. Most of ENC will stay dry on Saturday but a brief shower is possible along the Crystal Coast.

August begins on Sunday and that’ll mark the beginning of a very active pattern. Scattered storms begin first thing on Sunday and highs will still manage the upper 80s. Monday and beyond, highs will consistently be about ten degrees below the average. That’ll mark the longest stretch of below average days we have seen in a month. Daily rain chances will persist with widespread rain expected on Thursday.

Friday Night

Slim chance for a storm. Low of 74. Wind: SW 5-10.

Saturday

Partly to mostly sunny. High of 88 with a max heat index of 100. Wind: NE 5-10.

Sunday

Scattered storms throughout the day. 60%. High in the upper 80s. Wind: SW 10.

Monday

Partly sunny with 40% storms. High of 82. Wind: NW5-SE5.