Star’s First Alert Forecast: Intense heat builds for Friday

Dangerous heat for Friday
By Star Derry
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Forecast Discussion: Heat will continue to pump up on Friday. Heat indices will be 90+ by 9am and triple-digits from lunchtime on. Additionally, a couple of strong storms will pass through the state after 3pm. Overall, there’s no good window of time for working outdoors on Friday.

After the passage of a weak cold front, we’ll get a bit of relief into the weekend. Though dew points will remain in the 60s, heat indices won’t be as unbearable. Saturday will be the better of the weekend days as Sunday we’ll be tracking scattered storms beginning in the morning.

The first full week of August will be active with rain chances nearly everyday but temperatures will consistently be 8-10 degrees below average- a much appreciated break from the heat, no doubt.

Friday

Hot and humid with a high of 93°. Heat index: 110°. Partly sunny with a 40% chance of late-day storms with a few becoming strong. Wind: SW10 G15.

Saturday

Warm and mostly sunny. High of 88. Wind: NE 10.

Sunday

Scattered storms begin early. 70%. High of 87. Wind: S 5.

