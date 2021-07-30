Saving Graces: Ziggy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For the first time in more than a year, a pet was back in the studio on WITN News at Sunrise Friday morning hoping to be adopted.

Ziggy is a 12-week old kitten who was rescued in Rocky Mount. Ziggy has three other siblings and two of them have been adopted.

Saving Graces 4 Felines volunteers say he is very playful and has adjusted well to his foster home.

Saving Graces is currently looking for more volunteers in PetSmart to help with adoptions, as well as volunteers to foster some of the kittens and cats. If you are interested, you can fill out an application on Saving Graces’ website.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.