People gather for 100th day of protests in Andrew Brown’s death

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -People gathered in Elizabeth City Thursday to mark the 100th day of protesting in the fight for justice for Andrew Brown Junior.

Brown’s aunt Glenda Brown Thomas said, “Every day we deal with no answers. We want answers to what happened to Andrew Brown Junior, our nephew. Every day we wake up thinking okay today we will be able to see the video. Today we are going to hear something from the sheriff or the DA. It’s been too long. One day is too long”

Andrew Brown Jr. was shot and killed on April 21st by Pasquotank County deputies as they were serving a search and arrest warrant.

District Attorney Andrew Womble said the shooting was justified because Brown used his vehicle as a weapon as he tried to escape and hit a deputy twice. Womble said no charges would be filed.

NAACP President Keith Rivers says, “Since the execution of Mr. Brown there have been various failures by the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Department including a lack of transparency, accountability, communication, discipline for officers involved, and most importantly sensitivity to our community.”

Organizers say their demands remain the same since the day they started protesting. They want Sheriff Tommy Wooten to resign, deputies involved to be fired, a special prosecutor to come in and now, they are asking that the Pasquotank County Board of Commissioners develop and implement a community review commission.

Rivers says, “That will independently investigate policing and employment practices by the county sheriff’s department.”

Until then, the Brown family, along with community members, say they will continue to march for justice.

Brown Thomas says, “It’s very important that we be out here today to thank everybody for what they have been doing for the Brown family.”

