Onslow County airport receives grant to add more flights

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County airport will be expanding flight services in the future thanks to a newly awarded grant.

The Department of Transportation awarded Albert J. Ellis Airport a grant to expand air service between Jacksonville and other regional airports. County leaders say they will use the grant to add a direct flight to Dallas, Texas because it is a popular place for travelers.

County leaders say the funding will help support economic growth in the county, expand opportunities for travelers and encourage increased competition.

Ultimately, air service development is economic development creating jobs and building our community’s capacity with the added benefit of connecting families and friends. I look forward to the opportunity to fly direct to the lone star state from OAJ.

The DOT says the airport employs 3,460 jobs and generates more than $565 million in economic activity. The county expects that to rise with more flight services and passengers. County officials say they also expect the expansion to attract new jobs, open the region to more business and tourism and increase access to other parts of the country.

The grant was made possible through the Small Community Air Service Development Program. More than 271,000 people visited the airport in fiscal year 2021.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.