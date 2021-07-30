Advertisement

MASK UP: Jacksonville requiring masks again in city buildings

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - At least one Eastern Carolina city will require masks again inside municipal buildings.

Jacksonville announced Friday that it will require masks for everyone inside all city facilities.

This is effective Monday and the mandate is for both visitors and employees. It includes city hall, the public safety building, all recreation facilities, and the public services complex.

Jacksonville said it is taking this step as COVD-19 cases in the county are drastically increasing.

The city relaxed its mask requirement in May when the state changed its protocol.

