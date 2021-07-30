Advertisement

Kinston Police investigate crash involving train & garbage truck

By Dave Jordan
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Kinston Police are investigating a crash involving a train and a garbage truck on Vernon Avenue.

Police say the truck was turning onto Vernon from Hull Road around 5:42 p.m. and the train was coming and collided with the truck.

Police say there were no injuries in the crash.

Police say Vernon Avenue will be closed from Highway 70 to Hull Road until further notice.

The train had some damage and repairs are being done.

