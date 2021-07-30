First Alert Weather Day: Heat Advisory Friday Afternoon

Forecast Discussion: It will turn hotter Friday as afternoon highs reach the mid-90s for inland areas and the heat index climbs to near 107°. As we head into the weekend, highs will drop to the upper 80s and low 90s. Rain will stay out of the area Saturday with a dip in the highs to the upper 80s. Looking further ahead, we see higher rain chances Sunday through much of next week which will cause lower temperatures then as well.

The heat index will reach 105 to 110 degrees (Jim Howard)

Friday

Hot and humid with a high of 95°. Heat index: 105°. Partly sunny with a 40% chance of late-day storms with a few becoming strong.

Saturday

Mostly sunny skies. High: 87°. Winds: NE 10.