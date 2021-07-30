Advertisement

Greenville COVID-19 testing hours to change

Greenville testing site at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Center Drive will...
Greenville testing site at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Center Drive will operate Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health has announced Greenville COVID-19 testing site hours are set to change.

Beginning Monday Aug. 2, the Greenville testing site at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Center Drive will operate Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The testing site will be closed on Saturdays.

COVID-19 testing is covered through the CARES Act, so there is no cost to the public at this time. Health care organizations are required to collect and submit insurance information if patients have it.

Individuals can visit the Vidant Health website to learn more and view other testing site locations.

