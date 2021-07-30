Former South Central star Sharpe selected in first round of the NBA Draft

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former South Central star basketball player Day’ron Sharpe is taken in the first round of the NBA Draft tonight by the Phoenix Suns at 29th overall.

The Suns sending Sharpe to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a proposed trade. Sharpe played one season for the University of North Carolina. He averaged 9.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. He is a 6 foot 11 big man.

