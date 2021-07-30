Advertisement

Former South Central star Sharpe selected in first round of the NBA Draft

Taken by Suns 29th overall and traded to Nets
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former South Central star basketball player Day’ron Sharpe is taken in the first round of the NBA Draft tonight by the Phoenix Suns at 29th overall.

The Suns sending Sharpe to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a proposed trade. Sharpe played one season for the University of North Carolina. He averaged 9.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. He is a 6 foot 11 big man.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Cooper and health officials held a briefing Friday following the announcement of North...
Cooper suggests following CDC guidelines but will let mask mandate expire
Gerald Jackson, Jr.
News website owner convicted of trying to blackmail Jacksonville attorney
President Joe Biden addressed new vaccine requirements and the response to the COVID-19...
Biden urges states, localities to offer $100 to unvaccinated for getting shots
Winfred Hill
Silver Alert issued for Greenville man
Jacksonville fraud
Jacksonville police looking to ID fraud suspects

Latest News

Chocowinity U16 Softball team parade
Chocowinity holds World Series return parade for U16 softball team
Chocowinity U16 Softball team parade
Chocowinity U16 Softball team parade
Former South Central star Sharpe selected in first round of the NBA Draft
Former South Central star Sharpe selected in first round of the NBA Draft
Crystal Coast Babe Ruth baseball eliminates Greenville from Southeast Regional, a rare feat
Crystal Coast Babe Ruth baseball eliminates Greenville from Southeast Regional, a rare feat