Eastern Carolina residents try to stay cool in extreme heat

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -With the heat taking over eastern North Carolina Friday with a heat advisory in effect, it is important to remember that heat is nothing to mess with when it comes to our health and that of our seniors.

That’s because seniors can be more vulnerable to heat and humidity this time of year, especially with temperatures hanging out in the 90s and a heat index climbing into the hundreds.

These summer days can be taxing for someone like Marlyn Hemby who says she already has trouble breathing and has one word to describe conditions like these. “Yuck! When I open my door, it’s like walking out into a sauna.”

With conditions like these, Rich Zeck at the Pitt County Council on Aging urges seniors to stay home and stay hydrated.

It’s also a good reminder for those working outside to take frequent breaks and to drink plenty of water. Those working out outside should also be cautious.

Our pets can also be vulnerable to the extreme heat so you’ll want to make sure they have a way to stay cool and make sure they have plenty of water.

