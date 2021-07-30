Advertisement

Customer injured after car hits front of Greenville business

The front window was hit after a vehicle jumped the curb Friday morning.
The front window was hit after a vehicle jumped the curb Friday morning.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A customer was injured after a car hit a business Friday morning in Greenville.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. at Mr. Tire on Greenville Boulevard.

Greenville police say a woman forgot to put her car in park when she got out. The car smashed a front window of the business.

A customer inside who was waiting at a table on the other side of the window was taken to Vidant Medical Center with minor injuries.

Another customer said it was a hard impact when the car hit.

Police haven’t said whether the woman would face any charges or not.

