Advertisement

City of Jacksonville reinstating mask mandates

By Deric Rush
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Jacksonville will now require masks to be worn in all city facilities.

The decision comes as a result of the increased health risk in the wake of the Delta variant of the Coronavirus. City employees and visitors will be required to wear masks indoors and visitors will be required to fill out a sign-in sheet and reason for their visit.

City employees like Susan Baptist of Jacksonville Recreation and Parks say it’s something she felt would come after COVID-19 cases began to increase.

“You know watching some of the national and state things coming down I did expect it to a certain extent. I wasn’t quite ready for Monday for the start of it, but I’m not necessarily surprised either,” said Baptist.

When asked about the mask requirements, City Manager Richard Woodruff said, “Our responsibility to our employees and our responsibility to you as citizens is to do what we can to provide good service every day, and in my opinion, as city manager, part of that is requiring masks.”

The mask mandate will begin being enforced on Monday, August 2nd.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Cooper and health officials held a briefing Friday following the announcement of North...
Cooper suggests following CDC guidelines but will let mask mandate expire
Gerald Jackson, Jr.
News website owner convicted of trying to blackmail Jacksonville attorney
Vidant Health mandates vaccines for employees
President Joe Biden addressed new vaccine requirements and the response to the COVID-19...
Biden urges states, localities to offer $100 to unvaccinated for getting shots
Wilson plant closing tied to COVID-19 pandemic

Latest News

About 4,500 gallons of wastewater spilled into a tributary of the Tar River in Pitt County.
GUC reports wastewater spill
North Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Machelle Bakers Sanders visits Greenville on...
NC Commerce Secretary visits Greenville
Workers are having to deal with extreme heat in eastern North Carolina.
Staying safe while working in extreme heat
Questions emerge over the need for a return to mask mandates and social distancing requirements.
Florida coronavirus cases jump 50% as surge continues
Vehicle and train accident in Kinston
Kinston Police investigate crash involving train & garbage truck