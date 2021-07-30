City of Jacksonville reinstating mask mandates

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Jacksonville will now require masks to be worn in all city facilities.

The decision comes as a result of the increased health risk in the wake of the Delta variant of the Coronavirus. City employees and visitors will be required to wear masks indoors and visitors will be required to fill out a sign-in sheet and reason for their visit.

City employees like Susan Baptist of Jacksonville Recreation and Parks say it’s something she felt would come after COVID-19 cases began to increase.

“You know watching some of the national and state things coming down I did expect it to a certain extent. I wasn’t quite ready for Monday for the start of it, but I’m not necessarily surprised either,” said Baptist.

When asked about the mask requirements, City Manager Richard Woodruff said, “Our responsibility to our employees and our responsibility to you as citizens is to do what we can to provide good service every day, and in my opinion, as city manager, part of that is requiring masks.”

The mask mandate will begin being enforced on Monday, August 2nd.

