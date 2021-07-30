Chocowinity holds World Series return parade for U16 softball team

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Chocowinity holding a World Series return parade for their U16 softball team on Thursday night. They loaded the team up in a fire truck and drove them through town to celebrate their World Series runner-up finish. A few different area fire trucks, ambulances and sheriffs joined them down the parade route. They usually have two teams in Chocowinity but this year just this one under 16 team. A special group and a proper celebration for a great season.

