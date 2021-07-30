Advertisement

Brody School of Medicine welcomes new students with White Coat Ceremony

Brody School of Medicine White Coat Ceremony
Brody School of Medicine White Coat Ceremony(Cindy Choi)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Nearly 90 students donned their white coats for the first time Friday morning as they begin their journey in medical school.

A White Coat Ceremony was held for ECU’s Brody School of Medicine class of 2025. A total of 89 aspiring doctors were officially welcomed into the school. WITN’s Cindy Choi was at the event, where she says hundreds of people were in attendance mostly wearing masks.

The school’s newest dean, Dr. Michael Waldrum, spoke at the event.

The White Coat Ceremony is a tradition that’s done nationwide and serves as a right of passage for students entering medical school all over the country.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Cooper and health officials held a briefing Friday following the announcement of North...
Cooper suggests following CDC guidelines but will let mask mandate expire
Gerald Jackson, Jr.
News website owner convicted of trying to blackmail Jacksonville attorney
President Joe Biden addressed new vaccine requirements and the response to the COVID-19...
Biden urges states, localities to offer $100 to unvaccinated for getting shots
Winfred Hill
Silver Alert issued for Greenville man
Joshua Lane & Donald Day
Two Kinston men face drug trafficking charges following investigations

Latest News

Joshua Cates & Devin Cooper
Two South Carolina men arrested following two-county car chase
Onslow County airport receives grant to add more flights
The heat index will reach 105 to 110 degrees
First Alert Weather Day: Heat Advisory Friday Afternoon
Ziggy
Saving Graces: Ziggy