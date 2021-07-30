Brody School of Medicine welcomes new students with White Coat Ceremony

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Nearly 90 students donned their white coats for the first time Friday morning as they begin their journey in medical school.

A White Coat Ceremony was held for ECU’s Brody School of Medicine class of 2025. A total of 89 aspiring doctors were officially welcomed into the school. WITN’s Cindy Choi was at the event, where she says hundreds of people were in attendance mostly wearing masks.

The school’s newest dean, Dr. Michael Waldrum, spoke at the event.

The White Coat Ceremony is a tradition that’s done nationwide and serves as a right of passage for students entering medical school all over the country.

