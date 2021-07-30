Brody School of Medicine welcomes Class of 2025

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In a gym full of hundreds of people on Friday, there were smiles behind the masks as ECU’s Brody School of Medicine welcomed 89 new medical students.

The Class of 2025 was chosen from a pool of 1,220 applicants, a record number of applicants, according to the school.

“So the applicants are up nationwide,” Dr. Michael Waldrum said. “And frankly, it’s because of the pandemic and people are seeing what healthcare workers and physicians are doing to help the nation and our communities. There’s been this outpouring from young, smart, energetic people that want to make a difference.”

The white coat ceremony was also a first for Waldrum as the Dean of the Brody School of Medicine.

All 89 students are North Carolina residents who represent a total of 32 counties in the state.

“If you look at the investment by the state, to have a physician that stays in the state, and practices in rural and underserved communities, there’s nobody in the nation that does it better than Brody,” Waldrum said. “These are North Carolina kids that represent our communities and are here to take care of North Carolina.”

The Class of 2025 is also the most diverse in school history with 35% from groups the Association of American Medical Colleges considers to be underrepresented in medicine.

Dr. Cedric Bright said the class can speak 19 different languages.

For Cynthia Peace, she had tears of joy as she watched her son, Jordan Peace, presented with the white coat he’ll wear in patient care areas throughout his time at medical school.

“Ah this moment is, I don’t even have words,” Peace said. “As soon as he walked in, I just started crying. This has been his dream for many years. We have major family support. It has taken a village and that village showed up for him today.”

It was when Jordan’s twin brother was injured in high school during his senior year playing basketball that he decided medicine was his calling. Jordan also has a 7 month old child.

“I want to make them proud more than anything,” Jordan said. “Family’s the root of who I am. I wouldn’t be here today without family, so I just want to continue to make them proud, represent ... do my best to be successful and give back.”

It’s a time of new beginnings for the Class of 2025, when there are days when healthcare workers are overwhelmed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, the students hold on to the promises they made to be a part of their community, saying the physician’s pledge.

“Even though he saw this past year how much COVID demanded from doctors and nurses, it’s truly his passion,” Lee Vang said of her brother, Johnny Vang. “That tells me he’s very caring and he really cares about other people and really wants to help others.”

For a pair of siblings, Anjelica Mack and Jessica Mack-Gill, they come from a family of service.

Although they took different paths, they ended up at Brody School of Medicine together.

“One phrase we like to use, and that our pastor often uses is “divine synchronicity,” Mack said. “And I think the Lord really ordained our steps to get to this point. There’s so many people that need help. There’s a shortage of providers, nurses, people that look like us in medicine. As black women, you really don’t see many of us. And so I think that was another thing that really pushed us towards medicine.”

The Class of 2025 has four Brody Scholars, including Dana Shefet.

“There’s even more of a need for primary care and ... preventative measures of health care,” Shefet said. “I want to go into family medicine, that is my ultimate goal, and being able to provide that collaboration and trust. I was actually doing school during this past year and a half so this new experience in medical school is something we’re going to have to go through together, it will definitely bond us in a way that I’m sure different classes have not experienced.”

The Brody School of Medicine said the first 20 months of medical school are classroom-based.

The students will earn an M.D. degree before going on to residencies in various specialties, according to the school.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.