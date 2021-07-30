Advertisement

Bob Odenkirk says he had a small heart attack, will be back

In this Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, Bob Odenkirk speaks at the AMC's "Better Call Saul" panel...
In this Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, Bob Odenkirk speaks at the AMC's "Better Call Saul" panel during the AMC Networks TCA 2020 Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. Odenkirk collapsed on the show's New Mexico set Tuesday, July 27, 2021, and had to be hospitalized.(Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk said Friday that he “had a small heart attack” but will “be back soon.”

The 58-year-old actor took to Twitter to make his first public statement since collapsing on the show’s Albuquerque, New Mexico, set on Tuesday.

“Hi. It’s Bob,” Odenkirk tweeted. “Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much.”

“I had a small heart attack,” he continued. “But I’m going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery.”

His representatives had previously only said that he had a “heart related incident” and was stable in an Albuquerque hospital after collapsing while shooting the show’s sixth and final season.

Odenkirk also thanked the network that airs “Better Call Saul” and the company that produces it.

“AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level,” he tweeted. “I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon.”

The tone of Odenkirk’s friends and co-stars had already shifted from concern to relief before his tweets.

“Just got off the phone with Bob and he’s doing great!” David Cross, who formed a comedy duo with Odenkirk to make the HBO sketch show “Mr. Show.” “Joking and japing and joshing. Both he and his family are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and concern everyone has shown. You will be hearing from him soon. But he’s doing really well!!!”

Odenkirk has been nominated for four Emmys for playing the title character, a down-on-his-luck lawyer named Jimmy McGill who becomes increasingly corrupt and adopts the pseudonym Saul Goodman, the “criminal lawyer” who appeared in dozens of episodes of “Breaking Bad” before getting his own spin-off.

Both shows were shot in, and mostly set in, New Mexico.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Cooper and health officials held a briefing Friday following the announcement of North...
Cooper suggests following CDC guidelines but will let mask mandate expire
Gerald Jackson, Jr.
News website owner convicted of trying to blackmail Jacksonville attorney
President Joe Biden addressed new vaccine requirements and the response to the COVID-19...
Biden urges states, localities to offer $100 to unvaccinated for getting shots
Winfred Hill
Silver Alert issued for Greenville man
Joshua Lane & Donald Day
Two Kinston men face drug trafficking charges following investigations

Latest News

Walmart said it’s committed to investing nearly $1 billion over the next five years in about...
Walmart mandates vaccines for workers at headquarters
Masks
Publix to require masks for workers in stores
FILE - In this June 26, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the...
Trump urged Justice officials to declare election ‘corrupt’
The bipartisan group of Senate negotiators speak to reporters just after a vote to start work...
Senate advances nearly $1 trillion infrastructure plan