What North Carolinians should expect as federal eviction moratorium expires

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For nearly 11 months, Americans who were behind on their rent due to COVID-19 were safe from evictions due to the federal eviction moratorium.

It kept many renters from being evicted for nonpayment of rent but it’ll expire July 31, unless Congress can pass new legislation, the Supreme Court said.

The eviction moratorium had been extended a few times before, and in June, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said this would be the last time it would be extended.

As of July 5, more than 3.5 million people in the U.S. said they faced eviction in the next two months, according to recent census data.

In a national survey, nearly 33% of people (1 in 3) are worried they will face foreclosure or eviction in the next two months.

“This is especially concerning because right now it looks like the national eviction moratorium is going to end,” senior research analyst at QuoteWizard Nick VinZant said. “There is just not any financial protections in a lot of states for these people. When we look at North Carolina specifically, we found that 35% of people feel like they won’t be able to afford to pay their rent within the next two months and are at significant risk of eviction. That is almost 1 out of every 3 people in North Carolina.”

The survey also showed 26% of people say they’re struggling to make their mortgage payments and already 5% of people are behind on their mortgage payments, according to VinZant.

“So the survey shows the economic effects of the pandemic are still very real and have not recovered,” VinZant said.

In Greenville, Mayor P.J. Connelly discussed how they helped struggling renters.

“The city did step in, we did receive some CARES act funding,” Connelly said. “We were able to assist 182 low to moderate income tenants and we were able to pay out about $225,000 in assistance for rental payments.”

The pandemic has also been hard on property owners and landlords as well.

“It’s been very tough for the property owners, especially, because the banks were continuing to require them to make their payments or the landlords or the property owners were counting on that money to pay their living expenses and a number of them were unable to collect those rents due to the CDC restrictions,” president of Russell Property Management Rocky Russell said.

Meanwhile, the Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions Program (HOPE) in North Carolina said they’re executing a full-court press to reach as many people as possible before the moratorium ends.

“While applicants have eviction protection once a landlord-tenant agreement is signed, funding will continue to be available after July 31,” the HOPE Program said in an email. “We are strongly encouraging people to not wait until the moratorium ends.”

"So please remember, if COVID has hit you in the pocketbook so that you can’t pay rent or utilities, apply for help... Posted by NC HOPE Program on Thursday, July 29, 2021

Diane Yentel, president and CEO of National Low Income Housing Coalition, said Congress appropriated $46.5 billion in Emergency Rental Assistance, which she said is sufficient to cover all of rent and utility arrears that accrued during the pandemic.

“The bad news is that money is getting out much too slowly to reach tenants and landlords time, especially as the expiration of the eviction moratorium nears,” Yentel said. “So everybody needs to be doing more.”

