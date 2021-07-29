Two Kinston men face drug trafficking charges following investigations
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit investigations have led to the arrests of two Kinston men.
During both investigations, detectives made several, separate controlled purchases of meth from Joushua Lane and Donald Day, seizing a total of more than seven ounces of meth.
Lane and Day both face two counts of trafficking meth and one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance.
Both men are being held at the W.E. Billy Smith Detention Center. Lane is being held under a $250,000 secured bond, while Day was given a $55,000 secured bond.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.