Two Kinston men face drug trafficking charges following investigations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit investigations have led to the arrests of two Kinston men.

During both investigations, detectives made several, separate controlled purchases of meth from Joushua Lane and Donald Day, seizing a total of more than seven ounces of meth.

PRESS RELEASE - DRUG ARREST On July 21, 2021, Joshua Zachariah Allen Lane of Kinston, North Carolina was arrested,... Posted by Lenoir County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 29, 2021

Lane and Day both face two counts of trafficking meth and one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance.

PRESS RELEASE - DRUG ARREST On July 29, 2021, Donald Allen Day of Kinston, North Carolina was arrested, pursuant to a... Posted by Lenoir County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 29, 2021

Both men are being held at the W.E. Billy Smith Detention Center. Lane is being held under a $250,000 secured bond, while Day was given a $55,000 secured bond.

