Some helpful ways to cut down energy costs on these hot days

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -With temperatures in the 90s for the past several weeks you may see your power bill go up when you go to make your next payment.

We talked to Duke Energy spokesperson Jeff Brooks on how you can save money on energy costs.

Brooks says we are entering some of the hottest days we will see this year and the biggest user of energy in your home is your air conditioner.

Brooks says, “Making sure that your air filters are clean on your AC unit is really important. It only takes 30 seconds to change one out and it can help extend the life of your unit. We also recomend to set you thermostat to the highest comfortable setting.”

Some other ways to help with energy savings are closing the blinds on the sunny side of the house during the day. Avoid cooking on a stove or oven during hot days because they put off a lot of heat. Grilling outside is a good option. Also, unplug cords and power cables that you are not using all the time, like cell phone chargers and gaming consoles.

