Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for Greenville man

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Winfred Dalton Hill of Greenville.

People are asked to be on the lookout for Hill, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Hill is 30-years-old, 5′10″, and weighs 140 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

Hill was last seen wearing an orange hat, white shirt, light blue jeans, and light tan combat style boots.

He was last seen at 207 Manhattan Avenue.

Anyone with information should call Officer Rainone at the Greenville Police Department at 252-329-4300.

A picture of Hill is not currently available.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Dakota Gray, 22, was last seen in Kinston on Saturday.
Body of missing man found in Kinston
The man is accused of torching an ECU police cruiser.
Man accused of torching ECU police cruiser
Highway 33 was shut down for about an hour Wednesday morning.
UPDATE: Pickup truck driver injured in wreck with septic tank truck
Start Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Strong storms moving through ENC

Latest News

Robert Finke of the United States celebrates winning the men's 800-meters freestyle final at...
American Bobby Finke takes first Olympic gold in 800 freestyle
FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Infrastructure deal: Senate suddenly acts to take up bill
Policy change could alter beach nourishment project plans
Mental health in the spotlight following Simone Biles withdrawal from the Olympics