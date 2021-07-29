Silver Alert issued for Greenville man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Winfred Dalton Hill of Greenville.

People are asked to be on the lookout for Hill, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Hill is 30-years-old, 5′10″, and weighs 140 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

Hill was last seen wearing an orange hat, white shirt, light blue jeans, and light tan combat style boots.

He was last seen at 207 Manhattan Avenue.

Anyone with information should call Officer Rainone at the Greenville Police Department at 252-329-4300.

A picture of Hill is not currently available.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.