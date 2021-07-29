Advertisement

New daily cases hit five-month high in North Carolina

The state Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday afternoon there were 3,268 new cases.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - There is more troubling news on the COVID-19 outbreak in North Carolina.

The state hit a five-month high in the number of new daily cases of the virus.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday afternoon there were 3,268 new cases since Wednesday.

The last time daily new cases were that high was on February 18th with 3,280.

Yesterday, DHHS reported 2,633 additional cases.

On the vaccination front, the state is now reporting 50% of the total population has received at least one dose.

