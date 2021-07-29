Advertisement

Jacksonville police looking to ID fraud suspects

Jacksonville fraud
Jacksonville fraud(Jacksonville Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are looking for your help identifying two people suspected of fraud.

Police say the crimes happened within the city of Jacksonville, but did not elaborate. The two were seen driving a silver Jeep Cherokee and a white Lincoln Navigator.

Police posted the photos on their Facebook page of a man described in his late 40′s or early 50′s with a bald head, mustache and beard. They believe he is 5′7-5′9 and weighs around 200 pounds. The woman is described in her late 30′s to early 40′s with long brown hair. They believe she is 5′6-5′9 and about 160 pounds.

FRAUD SUSPECTS SOUGHT – (Posted 7 29 21) Jacksonville Police is asking for your help in identifying the couple in the...

Posted by Jacksonville Public Safety on Thursday, July 29, 2021

If you know who these people are, contact JPD Detective Daniel Karratti at 910-938-6410 or dkarratti@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

