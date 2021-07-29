Jacksonville police looking to ID fraud suspects

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are looking for your help identifying two people suspected of fraud.

Police say the crimes happened within the city of Jacksonville, but did not elaborate. The two were seen driving a silver Jeep Cherokee and a white Lincoln Navigator.

Police posted the photos on their Facebook page of a man described in his late 40′s or early 50′s with a bald head, mustache and beard. They believe he is 5′7-5′9 and weighs around 200 pounds. The woman is described in her late 30′s to early 40′s with long brown hair. They believe she is 5′6-5′9 and about 160 pounds.

If you know who these people are, contact JPD Detective Daniel Karratti at 910-938-6410 or dkarratti@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

