Humane Society of Eastern Carolina changing adoption fees

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is changing its adoption fees.

Beginning on August second, dogs will cost $200.00 to adopt while cats will cost $100.00

The fees include the price of the animals to be spayed or neutered, microchipped, dewormed, tested for heartworm, and have age-appropriate vaccines.

The Humane Society says the fees are changing to reflect the increase in medical prices.

