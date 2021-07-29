Humane Society of Eastern Carolina changing adoption fees
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is changing its adoption fees.
Beginning on August second, dogs will cost $200.00 to adopt while cats will cost $100.00
The fees include the price of the animals to be spayed or neutered, microchipped, dewormed, tested for heartworm, and have age-appropriate vaccines.
The Humane Society says the fees are changing to reflect the increase in medical prices.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.