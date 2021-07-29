Governor Cooper to announce updated COVID-19 guidelines

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Cooper is set to announce updated COVID-19 guidelines Thursday afternoon.

Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will hold a press conference at 3 p.m.

The mask mandate is set to expire on Sunday. Last month, Cooper extended the state of emergency, which North Carolina has been under since March of 2020.

Across the state, COVID-19 cases surged to a new high with 2,633 new cases reported on Wednesday. That’s the highest surge in daily cases since February.

The governor and state health officials have been monitoring North Carolina’s trends and reviewing actions of other states to plan the next steps in lifting or enacting restrictions.

