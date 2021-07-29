Feds sue Wilson County over 911 operator’s firing

WILSON, N.C. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Justice is suing Wilson County, alleging that a 911 operator was fired after she complained about being sexually harassed on the job.

According to the lawsuit, Jennifer Riddle began working for Wilson County Emergency Communications in 2017 and was sexually harassed by the agency’s assistant director. The lawsuit says that when she complained of the harassment, an investigation substantiated her complaints and county officials fired the assistant director. But the lawsuit says Riddle began experiencing hostility from her supervisor and co-workers, ending in a transfer and, ultimately, her firing.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.