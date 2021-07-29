ECU’s Ahlers, Snead named to national award watch lists

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers and wide receiver Tyler Snead are both named to national award watch lists.

The junior quarterback Ahlers is named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list. It is the national award “for football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world.”

On top of being a preseason All-American quarterback and all-conference academic Ahlers has more than given back to the Greenville community. He has volunteered his time for Aces for Autism, Food Bank of Eastern North Carolina, James & Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital/Vidant Medical Center, Pirate Armada, Pitt County Trash Pick-up, Ronald McDonald House and the Special Olympics. The award winner will be announced in December and awarded in February in Florida.

Pirates’ sophomore wide receiver Tyler Snead is named to the Paul Hornung Award watch list. The North Carolinian is a standout wide out and kick returner. The award is to recognize “the most versatile player in major college football.” The winner and their family will be recognized at a banquet in Louisville, Kentucky.

