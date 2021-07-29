COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise across North Carolina

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - On Thursday Governor Roy Cooper and Dr. Many Cohen held a COVID-19 task force meeting, updating the state on where we stand with new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

“Now we’ve surpassed 1,100 people in the hospital with COVID, this number has more than doubled in just two weeks and has been the fastest increase we’ve seen since the pandemic started,” explained Dr. Cohen.

Here in Eastern North Carolina, the number of patients being admitted because of the coronavirus is also continuing to rise, but as Dr. Ron May of CarolinaEast explained they are still at a manageable number.

“July has been a little bit busier than June but what we saw was an uptick in the number of patients that were admitted with COVID infections. It’s nothing like we saw in the winter months”, said Dr. May.

But for those patients who are being sent to the hospital with COVID-19, the majority are unvaccinated. “Out of the number of patients we’ve admitted the great majority were not vaccinated...95% were not vaccinated,” explained Dr. May.

But local and state leaders also continue to say that the only way forward is for those who remain unvaccinated to get their shot.

“Get a vaccine today don’t wait until you or a family member is getting on a ventilator, don’t wait until we run out of hospital beds,” that was the strong sentiment shared by Governor Roy Cooper on Thursday.

Dr. May also echoed that saying that while the vaccine can’t rule out the possibility of you contracting the virus it can greatly protect you if you do.

Dr. May explained, “It doesn’t necessarily prevent all disease or even people from being asymptomatic, but it certainly appears to reduce serious disease that might require hospitalization.”

