Cooper to schools: Follow CDC mask guidelines

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -Governor Roy Cooper will let the state’s mask mandate expire on Friday and is urging people to follow the CDC mask guidelines.

Cooper says, “In accordance with the updated CDC guidance, all K-12 schools should require universal masking, regardless of vaccination status. NCDHHS is updating its guidance for schools to align with this recommendation.”

The governor also says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new mask guidance this week based on levels of transmission in communities. The new maps designate counties as areas of low, moderate, substantial or high transmission. Moving forward, everyone in a substantial or high county in North Carolina, including those who have been vaccinated, should wear a mask in public indoor settings.

“Until more people get the vaccine, we will continue living with the very real threat of serious disease, and we will continue to see more dangerous and contagious variants like Delta,” said Governor Cooper.

