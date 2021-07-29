AAC announces schedule plan for men’s and women’s hoops

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The American Athletic Conference announcing its basketball pairings for the upcoming season. The men’s and women’s complete schedules will be announced at a later date.

Men: 2021-22 American Home and Away Opponent Designations

Home and Away: UCF, Cincinnati, Memphis, South Florida, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa and Wichita State

Home Only: SMU

Away Only: Houston

The 2022 American Championship tournament is in Fort Worth, Texas, March 11-14.

Women: 2021-22 ECU American Athletic Conference Opponents

Home and Away: Cincinnati, Memphis, SMU, Temple, Tulsa and Wichita State

Home Only: UCF, South Florida

Away Only: Houston, Tulane

The 2022 AAC Women’s Basketball Championship tournament is March 7-10th in Fort Worth, Texas.

