100th day of protests over Andrew Brown death

Andrew Brown
Andrew Brown(WRDW)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday marks 100 days of protests over the death of Andrew Brown.

Brown was shot and killed on April 21 by Pasquotank County deputies as they were serving a search warrant on his Perry Street home in Elizabeth City. District Attorney Andrew Womble said the shooting was justified and the three deputies would not be charged in the shooting.

The shooting was recorded on deputies’ body cameras and show Brown attempting to drive away in his vehicle as he is shot at by several deputies. An autopsy confirmed Brown was shot in the back of the head.

Brown’s family saw 20 minutes of redacted footage.

Protests have taken place in Elizabeth City since his death calling for transparency and accountability.

The Pasquotank NAACP will mark the day with a peaceful protest from 4:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. at the Paquotank County Sheriff’s Office.

