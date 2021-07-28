WITN Sports Spotlight - Tyndall doing all the right things to help Greenville Babe Ruth U15 All-Stars

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville is the Babe Ruth Southeast Regional U15 All-Stars host team and the North Carolina state champions. The team is tight and used to the big games. Their 2nd baseman Jay Tyndall was recommended by his coach for this week’s sports spotlight.

“My uncle coaches basketball at Kinston. My dad, he works here in Greenville, and actually played at UNC for Dean Smith his last year he coached,” says Greenville U15 Babe Ruth all-star baseball player Jay Tyndall.

With family like that you’d think basketball would be your top sport.

“He wants to get better, says Greenville U15 Babe Ruth coach Gene Briggs, “He makes a mistake he comes to me and asked what he did wrong. Then he will try and fix it.”

While Greenville’s Jay Tyndall does play hoops, baseball has become his favorite sport.

“I like to hustle on and off the field. I like to be the first one out here,” says Tyndall, “I like to be kind of the encourager and the motivator especially in times when we’re down and losing.”

A coach’s dream. Jay and the Greenville U15 Babe Ruth team won the state title and earned the chance to host the regional.

“It was fun,” says Tyndall about winning state, “We had a blast we kept jumping on teams early.”

Regionals are a level this group of young ball players is used to playing.

“I was the assistant coach on the 13-year-olds two years ago and we actually finished second in the World Series,” says Briggs, “I’ve got I think five or six of them from that team.”

“We played a Hawaii team that went to the Little League World Series the year before and won the whole thing,” says Tyndall, “Which was pretty cool and we beat them in the first game. Which was really cool.”

They have big game experience. they have the right mindset. especially jay.

“Great kid, great energy, and he’s really a people person,” says Briggs, “He puts the team before himself and he’s very energetic. He’s very talkative.”

Down the stretch its been his swing doing the communicating.

“Spend a lot of time working on it. Work hard every day,” says Tyndall, “Show up to practice early. Be the last one to leave. Just keep doing the things that I can do to help the team.”

It’s helped get Greenville where they wanted to be.

“He’s swinging the bat very good lately and that’s why I picked this kid,” says Briggs, “He probably had six or seven hits in our four games in the state tournament he earned it.”

The tournament got underway at 4 o’clock Tuesday with Crystal Coast, North Carolina fallings to Charlottesville, Virginia 10 to 1.

Jay and his Greenville teammates playing East Orange, Florida, in their opener.

