Volunteers needed for event to honor healthcare heroes

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An event to honor healthcare heroes is looking for volunteers.

A Night to Remember: Honoring the Heroes and Heartaches of COVID-19 is happening on Saturday, September 18 at 5:30 p.m.

Organizer Rector John Porter-Acee says the event will include a free meal and evening of entertainment to honor frontline workers who have worked to protect us throughout the pandemic.

Porter-Acee says they are looking for volunteers to help serve food, businesses to donate food and prizes and monetary donations to help fund the event. All of the surplus food will go to Community Crossroads or Joy Soup Kitchen.

The event will take place at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Greenville. For more information, call (252) 355-2125 or e-mail office@st-tim.org.

