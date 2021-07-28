United Badges Blood Drive happening in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - First responders in New Bern are once again hosting a blood drive.

The United Badges Blood Drive is happening Wednesday from 8 a.m.- 6:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus building on Pinetree Drive. Organizers say donations are more crucial than ever after the Red Cross went into a severe level blood shortage, meaning they have a two day supply of blood.

In the past, the event has been called the Battle of the Badges where firefighters and police officers go against each other to recruit the most donors. This year, organizers rebranded the event to represent one of unity because of the impact of COVID-19.

Each donor will get a free t-shirt, a $10 Amazon gift card and a gift card from a local restaurant.

