Advertisement

State COVID-19 daily case count surges to highest point since February

(NCDHHS/WBTV File | NCDHHS/WBTV File)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - COVID-19 cases have surged to a new recent high with over 2,600 cases being logged in the last day.

NCDHHS said there were 2,633 new cases reported Wednesday.

North Carolina hasn’t seen this many daily cases logged since February 27th of this year when we had 2,636.

Hospitalizations also rose for the 18th day in a row with 1,091 people receiving care.

There have been 13,606 deaths since the start of the pandemic in North Carolina.

The state is continuing to urge anyone that hasn’t gotten the COVID-19 vaccine to do so as new cases are overwhelmingly among those who haven’t been inoculated.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
county alert system
Health experts say unvaccinated young adults are to blame for COVID spread
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
NC to require state health care workers to get vaccinated
Paulina Velasquez, 15, is on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19. Just a week and a half...
Teen on ventilator after getting COVID-19 days before planned vaccination

Latest News

Pitt County Board of Education
Pitt County Schools wait to make decision on mask guidelines for upcoming semester
Under the CDC's updated guidance, even vaccinated people in counties facing high or substantial...
Division over updated mask guidance
Health officials in the east continue to urge masks and vaccinations as COVID cases rise
CDC announces new mask guidance.
CDC announces new mask guidance