State COVID-19 daily case count surges to highest point since February

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - COVID-19 cases have surged to a new recent high with over 2,600 cases being logged in the last day.

NCDHHS said there were 2,633 new cases reported Wednesday.

North Carolina hasn’t seen this many daily cases logged since February 27th of this year when we had 2,636.

Hospitalizations also rose for the 18th day in a row with 1,091 people receiving care.

There have been 13,606 deaths since the start of the pandemic in North Carolina.

The state is continuing to urge anyone that hasn’t gotten the COVID-19 vaccine to do so as new cases are overwhelmingly among those who haven’t been inoculated.

