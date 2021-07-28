Advertisement

Jim’s First Alert Forecast: More heat; Less Rain on Thursday

Highs will lift to the low 90s Thursday with the heat index nearing 102.
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Forecast Discussion: It will turn hotter Thursday and Friday as afternoon highs reach the low to mid 90s for inland areas and the heat index climbs to near 105. Some fog is possible Thursday morning. As we head into the weekend, highs will drop to the upper 80s and low 90s. Looking further ahead, we see higher rain chances early next week which will cause lower temperatures then as well.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and hot! High 93. Heat indices topping 103. Wind: SW 10-15 with gusts to 20.

Friday

Hot and humid with a high of 95. Heat index: 105. Partly sunny with 40% chance of late day storms with a few becoming strong.

