Rocky Mount police charge man in shooting following car chase
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man police say they believe is responsible for a recent shooting was arrested after leading police on a car chase on Monday.
Rocky Mount Police said that 26-year-old Joshua Hanson was arrested.
Investigators said Hanson was wanted on several outstanding warrants.
Hanson has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Rocky Mount Police said warrants out of Wake Forest were also processed.
Hanson is being held on a $1.3 million dollar secured bond in the Edgecombe County Jail.
