Rocky Mount police charge man in shooting following car chase

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man police say they believe is responsible for a recent shooting was arrested after leading police on a car chase on Monday.

Rocky Mount Police said that 26-year-old Joshua Hanson was arrested.

Investigators said Hanson was wanted on several outstanding warrants.

Hanson has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Rocky Mount Police said warrants out of Wake Forest were also processed.

Hanson is being held on a $1.3 million dollar secured bond in the Edgecombe County Jail.

