Policy change could alter beach nourishment project plans

Crystal Coach Beach authorities turn attention to act that could force them to come up with new way to get sand for beach nourishment projects.(WITN)
By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) -Emerald Isle beaches have been excluded from an existing policy on where sand can come for beach nourishment, but that could change.

“With this particular policy it would have limited the sand we take out of Bogue Inlet and put on the beaches of Bogue Banks for nourishment, which is the crux of the policy,” said Carteret County Shore Protection Director, Greg Rudolph.

Rudolph is referring to the Coastal Barrier Resource Act or what he calls “Cobra.”

“In the early 1980s, Congress recognized that certain actions and programs of the federal government have historically subsidized and encouraged development on coastal barriers, resulting in the loss of natural resources; threats to human life, health, and property; and the expenditure of millions of tax dollars each year,” according to U.S. Fish and Wildlife.

The Bogue Inlet has not been covered under the policy, but that could change. “Obviously that has our antenna twitching because again if this proposal, that is on paper, that says “We’re going to make Bogue Inlet a CBRA Zone”, it would completely impact how we kind of manage Bogue Inlet out there,” Rudolph said.

The act discourages building on areas designated at CBRA units by limiting access to federal funds.

The Trump administration did allow sand from CBRA zones to be taken and used elsewhere, but now the Biden administration says the sand within a CBRA unit must stay there. “Anytime it kind of comes back up in Congress’ eyes we contact our U.S. Senators our Congress people and you know kind of push back on that.”

If Bogue Inlet becomes a CBRA zone, Rudolph said they will have a harder time keeping the inlet from homes that surround it and would have to find a different source of sand for western Emerald Isle beaches.

