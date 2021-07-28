Advertisement

Police: Man placed racist stickers at Mexican restaurants in Cary

John Kantz
John Kantz(Cary Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CARY, N.C. (AP) - Police have charged a man with ethnic intimidation after he placed stickers in and around two Mexican restaurants in North Carolina.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports Cary Police Capt. John Reeves arrested 60-year-old John Kantz on Monday after stickers were placed on cars outside one restaurant and in the restroom of two other restaurants.

The stickers read “I love white people” with a heart replacing the word “love.” According to police, the incidents occurred on Saturday. Reeves didn’t say whether there were additional suspects.

Ethnic intimidation is a misdemeanor offense in North Carolina.

