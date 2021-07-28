Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9pm

Forecast Discussion: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for all of Eastern North Carolina until 9pm. Your First Alert Weather Team is tracking storms moving southward into our state from Virginia. These storms have a history of some wind damage in Southeastern Virginia. Our atmosphere is unstable with plenty of heat and humidity for the storms to use as fuel. Outside of storms, skies will be partly sunny and hot. It will turn hotter Thursday and Friday as afternoon highs reach the mid 90s for inland areas and the heat index climbs to near 105.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 9pm (WITN)

Friday may bring a heat advisory for many areas in eastern North Carolina with the heat index ranging from 105-110 degrees. The potentially dangerous heat will break a bit as we head into the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Looking further ahead, we see higher rain chances early next week which will cause lower temperatures then as well.

Wednesday

Partly cloudy, hot and muggy then thunderstorms with a high of 91 and a heat index near 101 before storms. Rain chance growing to 60%. Wind: SW 10-15, but variable in direction and gusty near storms. Potential for damaging winds and hail with severe storms.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and hot! High 93. Heat indices topping 103. Wind: SW 10-15 with gusts to 20.

Friday

Very hot and humid with a high of 95. Heat index: 106. Partly sunny with 40% chance of late day storms with a few becoming strong.