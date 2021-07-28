Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Cumin

Cumin is a four-month-old retriever mix.
Jul. 28, 2021
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re looking to add some spice to your life, Cumin is the puppy for you!

Cumin is a four-month-old retriever mix. Volunteers with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina say he is sweet, playful and loves people! They say cumin loves to learn new things and already knows how to sit and lay down.

His other favorite pastimes include giving kisses, chasing after toys and looking adorable.

Volunteers say he is starting to mature, but they are reminding potential adopters that puppies take time to train and care for. If you’re interested in Cumin and helping him grow into the best boy he can be, visit the humane society’s website.

