Old Burying Ground: 300-year-old Beaufort cemetery one of the oldest in the state

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WRAL) - Most remnants from the 1700s in NC have been lost to time – washed away by hurricanes, destroyed by cannon blasts or burned away in fires.

But along the coast of North Carolina, where some of our oldest cities date back to early European settlers before the United States even existed, is a 300-year-old graveyard. Walking through The Old Burying Ground, with ivy-covered graves and gnarled, ancient Live Oaks, is like stepping back in time.

A time when North Carolina’s coastal settlements had pirates, patriots, ship captains and wars.

The oldest graves in the Old Burying Ground in Historic Beaufort are so faded by centuries of wear that historians can’t even decipher their epitaphs. They are estimated to be from the very early 1700s.

The cemetery itself was originally used for Anglican church services in St. John’s Parish, but was deeded to the town in 1731. Therefore, we can guess the graves could be as old as the 1730s, if not older.

Autoplay Caption

Early settlers often didn’t have access to the solid stone grave markers we see today. They may have marked graves with headstones made of wood, bricks or even shells. If a family was very poor, they may have only been able to mark a grave with a personal item, such as a cup or a shoe.

The earliest legible date in the Old Burying Ground is from 1765, but it’s very likely some graves are older.

Find the whole story on WRAL.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.