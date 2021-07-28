North Carolina A&T, other schools sending mementos into space

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Mementos from North Carolina A&T and 13 other historically Black colleges and universities will be launched into orbit aboard Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner this week.

The launch is scheduled for 1:53 p.m. CDT Friday.

The other schools are Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College and Spelman College, part of the Atlanta University Center Consortium; Alabama A&M University; Florida A&M University; Howard University in Washington, D.C.; Morgan State University in Maryland; Tennessee State University; Prairie View A&M University in Texas; Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana; South Carolina State University; and Tuskegee University in Alabama.

