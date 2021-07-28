Mental Health in the spotlight following Simone Biles’ withdrawal from the Olympics

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - On Wednesday Simone Biles announced she would not be competing in the remainder of events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics so she could focus on her mental health. Now both athletic coaches and mental health professionals say her announcement is sending a message to young athletes about the importance of mental health.

For New Bern High School Head Football Coach Torrey Nowell his athletes might not be competing in the same sport as Simone Biles but her message about the importance of mental health is ringing loud for everyone.

“Your mental health matters,” said Nowell. “I hope they pay attention, you know I just want them to pay attention and just understand that the game is so much bigger than the game.”

Nowell says now more than ever it’s crucial that both students and their coaches understand how mental and physical health correlates together.

“If I’m not mentally focused how can I actually be physically focused with what I need to do so that’s a huge part of the game right there,” explained Nowell.

His staff even recently took some training from mental health professionals to be able to better recognize when their players need help.

But Biles openness to speak about her struggles is one that health officials like Keith Hamm with Integrated Family Services say is necessary if we are ever going to knock down the stigma surrounding mental health. Hamm says he applauds Biles’ courage to speak out.

“How much applause does she really deserve for that and how many accolades and how much good has she done for mental health overall by admitting that and being able to step away? I think it’s absolutely incredible,” said Hamm.

The stigma associated with mental health isn’t just affecting us here in the U.S. It’s an ongoing issue around the world and as more athletes speak out on the international stage Hamm says it’s a message that is reaching younger people.

“We need to pay attention to not only how we are medically but how we are mentally, and listen life is not about you know the years we’re an athlete, life is about the long haul,” said Hamm.

Hamm says there are always resources available if anyone is ever struggling and needs help.

