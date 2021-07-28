Masks will be optional in Beaufort County Schools

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Beaufort County School Board voted Tuesday to make masks optional for all students and employees when the new school year starts in August.

Beaufort County School District Superintendent Matthew Cheeseman says the board voted unanimously to make masks optional, or the parent’s choice.

Cheeseman says, “Board members stay in touch with community members and we noticed what the community was really desiring. It’s always a good thing to listen to the community and the board has worked very closely with the health department.”

Cheeseman says they are still going to follow as much protocol as possible like cleaning schools, promoting vaccines, and will have disposable masks available for kids, teachers and visitors.

The school district is planning to have forums and a Facebook live during the week of August 9th to answer questions.

