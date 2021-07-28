Masks optional for Carteret County Public Schools

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Carteret County Public School Board voted Wednesday night that masks will be optional for the upcoming school year.

The decision was unanimous during a special called meeting.

The board of education considered making revisions to the NCDHHS StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit ahead of the new school year.

Carteret County Public Schools said as for the educational experience, students will have a full academic schedule, five days a week, with face-to-face instruction.

Social distancing in public spaces like the hallway, media center, and lunchroom will continue to the extent possible.

Hand sanitizer will continue to be readily available, hand washing will be emphasized, with ongoing disinfection of high touch areas.

Also, visitors and volunteers will resume normal activities.

CCPS will resume serving lines in lunchrooms and allow schools to decide if they want to let students eat in the cafeteria or in the classroom.

