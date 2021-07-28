Man drowns after disappearing from North Carolina campsite
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVERGREEN, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina sheriff’s office says a man has drowned after he disappeared from a campsite overnight.
A news release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were sent on Tuesday morning to a campsite at Lumber River Campground in Evergreen.
The sheriff’s office says 36-year-old Brian Lynch was camping at a site near some water, and was last seen by a fellow camper at around 1 a.m. He was reported missing after he didn’t appear at the campsite in the morning.
The sheriff’s office says Lynch’s body was found in some water.
