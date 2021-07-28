Advertisement

Man drowns after disappearing from North Carolina campsite

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVERGREEN, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina sheriff’s office says a man has drowned after he disappeared from a campsite overnight.

A news release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were sent on Tuesday morning to a campsite at Lumber River Campground in Evergreen.

The sheriff’s office says 36-year-old Brian Lynch was camping at a site near some water, and was last seen by a fellow camper at around 1 a.m. He was reported missing after he didn’t appear at the campsite in the morning.

The sheriff’s office says Lynch’s body was found in some water.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
county alert system
Health experts say unvaccinated young adults are to blame for COVID spread
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Paulina Velasquez, 15, is on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19. Just a week and a half...
Teen on ventilator after getting COVID-19 days before planned vaccination
No Masks Required: Onslow school board set to ignore state health guidance

Latest News

Volunteers needed for event to honor healthcare heroes
Volunteers needed for event to honor healthcare heroes
Boeing's CST-100 Starliner
North Carolina A&T, other schools sending mementos into space
United Badges Blood Drive happening in New Bern
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Seasonable July heat; Isolated PM storms